The Border Mail

Dederang's Ryan Barker is a defensive player, but he smashed a century

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 7 2022 - 2:17pm, first published 1:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dederang's Ryan Barker passed 50 for the first time against Bethanga.

Dederang's latest century-maker maintains he's a defence-first player - after smashing a maiden ton with 86 from boundaries in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.