Dederang's latest century-maker maintains he's a defence-first player - after smashing a maiden ton with 86 from boundaries in Cricket Albury-Wodonga district.
Ryan Barker's previous highest score was 49, but he visited an area all sport lovers aspire to, but rarely reach - the 'zone'.
The right-hander hit an unbeaten 117 from only 98 balls against Bethanga on Saturday, including three sixes and 17 fours.
"(Laughs) Usually I'm pretty defensive, they just bowled in my areas, I was just hitting it well enough it was going for four," he replied when asked if he was a defensive or attacking player.
"One game last year I made 49 and I thought I was hitting them alright that day, but nothing like this."
Incredibly, the Demons lost, off the last ball when Bethanga's century-maker Brad Dalbosco hit a six.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"It was a good feeling at the tea break, but at the end we didn't know if it was a tie or they'd won (due to scoring issues with the new system), it was an odd finish."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.