AN Albury councillor has complained to the federal government about the high number of gambling advertisements on television and called for a clampdown.
David Thurley wrote to Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus after becoming frustrated at the rate of betting promotions while watching the Seven Network on the Border.
"If I begin to watch the early news at 4.30pm followed by local news at 6pm and then the national news, I estimate that I would see at least 15 ads in this time period," Mr Thurley wrote in an email that did not reference him being a councillor.
Lost bets hit income "leading to stress and in many cases domestic violence".
"Many years ago we had the wisdom to ban tobacco advertising and severely restrict the advertising of alcohol and I think the Australian public is happy with those two initiatives," Mr Thurley wrorte.
"But now is the time to place serious restrictions on gambling advertisements on TV and radio and I ask that you and your government give this urgent consideration."
Mr Dreyfus' officer referred the letter and matter to the Communications Minister Michelle Rowland who oversees regulations for television advertising.
She told The Border Mail there was a code of practice for broadcasters in relation to gambling plugs.
"The codes generally prohibit gambling advertising during programs that are principally directed to children and limits when gambling advertisements can be shown during live sporting events," Ms Rowland said in a statement.
Ms Rowland said the government had set up a parliamentary committee inquiry into online gambling and its impact.
"The committee will consider the effectiveness of current gambling advertising restrictions on limiting children's exposure to gambling products and services, among a range of other issues," she said.
Mr Thurley will write to the inquiry ahead of feedback closing on Friday.
They include "chances are you're about to lose", "what's gambling really costing you?" and "imagine what you could be buying instead".
Mr Thurley welcomed that step but said restricting their number was crucial.
"I saw a post from (gambling fighter) Tim Costello saying there were 943 ads on TV every day for gambling and that doesn't surprise me," he said.
