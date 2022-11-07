Dad who slapped autistic son in head charged by police with assault

A North East father charged with assaulting his autistic son has been placed on a diversion.
The man, who slapped the primary school aged boy in the face, faced court on Monday following the incident on May 27.
The man was spoken to by Wangaratta detectives after staff at the boy's special needs school noticed a bruise.
He said he had lost his temper and went to "slap a little sense into him" after the boy lost his temper and began "roaring" and swinging his arms around.
The court heard the man was charged with unlawful assault, not with causing an injury to the boy.
The father had told police he was remorseful and had apologised to his son following the incident.
A magistrate placed the man on a diversion.
