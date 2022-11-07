The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Dad who slapped autistic son in head charged by police with assault

By Local News
Updated November 7 2022 - 3:55pm, first published 3:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dad who slapped autistic son in head charged by police with assault

A North East father charged with assaulting his autistic son has been placed on a diversion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.