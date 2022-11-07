A North Wangaratta manufacturer says there is more to resuming business after major outages than simply 'flicking a switch,' after power was restored to the region over the weekend.
"It takes a while to get it going," Mr Church said.
"The problem is when you run a 24-hour, seven day per week business, once it's gone it is gone."
On Friday Wangaratta Mayor Dean Rees suggested the Victorian state government and the power supplier, AusNet, should compensate Alpine MDF and others who lost business or wages due to recent outages.
"To think that one powerline coming down with a tree falling over it can stop a whole industry for weeks, they should be applying for massive amounts of compensation," Mr Rees said.
However, an AusNet spokesperson replied it was not responsible for compensation under the industry's code.
"Under the Essential Services Commission's Electricity Distribution Code of Practice, all electricity distribution businesses like AusNet are exempt from providing compensation for lost income due to outages caused by severe weather,."
Mr Church said he would be considering options for compensation for lost business and wages but, for now, was focused on getting the business back to production and ensuring his 140-odd staff can return to work.
"Everyone has an opinion on these things after the event," Mr Church said.
"If people want to make quotations about our business that are unqualified, that is up to them."
Mr Church visited the site on Friday where emergency services were working on fallen tree branches on powerlines in Wangaratta's north east, which had resulted in power loss to hundreds of homes.
"They are only there cleaning up somebody else's mess," Mr Church said.
"The guys at the coalface, the blokes we spoke to when we went down to the swamp on Friday, they had a totally different spin on it to what was coming out of [AusNet] head office."
Mr Church suggested additional efforts should be made towards mitigating damage and disruption to power supply, as Alpine MDF contractors work take over works to get the business back to operation.
"Employ a couple [of people] to do risk assessment and get the rest of them to come in with the chainsaws to cut down the trees that are endangering the power lines," Mr Church said.
Businesses in nearby Eldorado and Springhurst who similarly lost power in the past week were able to be reconnected to generators and reportedly experienced less disruptions to production.
However, Woodstock Flour business owner Ian Congdon said slow communication and overestimations of power outages from AusNet made planning difficult for the small and young business, particularly after only recently moving to the grid in pursuit of reliability.
"We only just connected to the grid this year for more reliable power," Mr Congdon said.
"We paid all the money and put the power connection in. Now it is a bit funny when the power goes out and you can't do anything."
"We have had a lot of power outages in the past year, more than feels normal," he said.
