Adding stone to a home or business adds luxury and class while offering a lifetime of use.
Stone is easy to maintain, can dramatically change the look of the space and can be used almost anywhere in homes and commercial premises.
The team at Absolutely Marble-Us bring dream stone projects to life for their clients across north east Victoria and southern NSW.
The specialised stone manufacturer and installer offers in-house colour/product consultation, site measure service, fabrication, and installation of all natural stone for domestic and commercial clients.
They can even create bespoke furniture pieces.
"We're fortunate to have the knowledge and expertise to work with all stone applications and are one of the few stone masons with the know-how and machinery who can cut, fabricate, and install porcelain," Absolutely Marble-Us administration and marketing Olivia Tiso said.
"We use all well known and reputable brands such as Caesarstone, WK Quantum Quartz, CDK Stone, Essastone, Silestone, Dekton, Ultraslim, Infinity Porcelain and many more."
There are more than 30 people on the team at Absolutely Marble-Us who work closely together to deliver every project to the highest standard.
"We have our admin team who take care of clients, order stock and generate quotes. Plus our programming and scheduling team, the measuring team, machinery team, the fabrication team and the installers," Olivia said.
More than 30 team members, a large workshop and modern showroom is Absolutely Marble-Us today.
However, it was a very different story when the business was purchased by Adrian Tiso, a fully-qualified cabinet maker, in November 2012.
It started with Adrian working from his father's shed in Greta with one employee ordering and installing pre-made bench tops out of Melbourne.
They quickly outgrew the space and rented a shed with a small showroom in Newman Street.
Soon there were five staff and in-house fabrication began following an investment into the machinery required.
Rapid growth lead to the purchase of land in Sinclair Drive and construction of a purpose-built factory and showroom where the business is located today.
State-of-the-art equipment and machinery was again invested in to expand the product offering.
In 2019 the shed was extended to include more machinery and in 2020 the business expanded again into Albury with a new and modern showroom.
Today, the team is now made up of more than 30 people including four family members and is still headed by Adrian Tiso. They complete jobs across north east Victoria and southern NSW.
Absolutely Marble-Us pride themselves on being locally owned and operated and family orientated with strong connections to the community.
"We love being able to offer a personalised service to ensure our clients and those within the community love their final product," Olivia Tiso from Absolutely Marble-Us said.
"It gives us a great sense of pride when we receive the positive feedback from people within the community for what we do."
For the past decade creating beautiful spaces using stone has been the focus at Absolutely Marble-Us.
Hard work, constant improvement, top-quality products and precision workmanship has been the focus since the beginning and the reason the family-operated business has been so successful for the past 10 years.
The team are always looking to improve and progress within the business and the broader industry.
"We make regular trips to Melbourne to ensure we are across new products," Olivia Tiso from Absolutely Marble-Us said.
"We also participate in industry-wide meetings to share and gain knowledge on processes."
The 10-year milestone wouldn't have been possible without the dedicated team.
"We want to thank our incredible team, who share our passion and love for what we do," Olivia said.
"We also want to thank our family and friends for their support, our suppliers, and reps and all of our clients who we've formed great relationships with."