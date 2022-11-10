From a team of two to 30 in just 10 years Advertising Feature

More than 30 team members, a large workshop and modern showroom is Absolutely Marble-Us today.



However, it was a very different story when the business was purchased by Adrian Tiso, a fully-qualified cabinet maker, in November 2012.



It started with Adrian working from his father's shed in Greta with one employee ordering and installing pre-made bench tops out of Melbourne.

They quickly outgrew the space and rented a shed with a small showroom in Newman Street.



Soon there were five staff and in-house fabrication began following an investment into the machinery required.



Rapid growth lead to the purchase of land in Sinclair Drive and construction of a purpose-built factory and showroom where the business is located today.

State-of-the-art equipment and machinery was again invested in to expand the product offering.

In 2019 the shed was extended to include more machinery and in 2020 the business expanded again into Albury with a new and modern showroom.

Today, the team is now made up of more than 30 people including four family members and is still headed by Adrian Tiso. They complete jobs across north east Victoria and southern NSW.



Absolutely Marble-Us pride themselves on being locally owned and operated and family orientated with strong connections to the community.



"We love being able to offer a personalised service to ensure our clients and those within the community love their final product," Olivia Tiso from Absolutely Marble-Us said.

