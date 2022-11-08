A long-time Lavington illicit drug addict has been jailed for 15 months over a series of crimes including frauds totalling $8300.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin told Jesse Cain Foley that his two fraud victims would have saved hard for that money, only to have it taken by him in what was an unsophisticated crime.
One of the phantom Suzuki RGV250 motorbikes was sold for $5000 and the other for $3300, on Facebook Marketplace, in mid-2021.
Once his victims transferred the purchase prices - to an account held by his then partner - Foley withdrew the money.
Foley, now 44, of Privett Place, previously pleaded guilty to charges of dealing with identity information to commit an indictable offence and dishonestly obtain a financial advantage by deception.
He had also admitted to - and was sentenced - on other unrelated matters, including a charge of forging or fraudulently altering a prescription, including a prohibited drug.
That related to him going into a Lavington pharmacy on February 16 and presenting a prescription from the Albury hospital.
Foley clearly had altered the script, in black pen, to include fentanyl.
This was reported to police who went to the hospital and seized the original script, which did not have any mention of fentanyl.
Defence lawyer Sascha McCorriston said Foley, who now had several debilitating health issues, including a partly amputated foot, had been on an opiate program "for a number of years and will remain on that".
"He is feeling much better and does not wish to go back to using illicit drugs," she said.
"I have to concede though that the threshold (for a jail sentence) has been crossed."
In respect of the frauds, Ms McLaughlin told Foley that it was "fairly unsophisticated in the way that you identified yourself".
"You were easily and readily identified by police."
Ms McLaughlin said the prescription crime was also easily detected.
She said Foley had demonstrated he was motivated to address his crimes, having had his sentencing delayed so he could go into rehabilitation.
"However, it is clear you have had a long-standing drug addiction for a number of years."
That in turn had greatly contributed to his ongoing criminal offending.
Foley was ordered to pay $8300 compensation.
He will serve the jail term in the community by way of an intensive correction order, with a night curfew for the first three months.
