The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Lavington man with serious health issues gets jail, will serve this in community

By Albury Court
November 9 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jesse Cain Foley

A long-time Lavington illicit drug addict has been jailed for 15 months over a series of crimes including frauds totalling $8300.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.