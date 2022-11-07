Jack Avage has left Jindera after one year to pursue interstate work opportunities.
The former Albury player made a huge impression on the Hume League and was a major factor in the Buldogs reaching a preliminary final.
But they'll have to manage without Avage in 2023.
"Getting to a prelim with the guys was an exceptional year," Avage said.
"It's unfortunate that I'm leaving because you only build on that and who knows where we could have ended?
"I couldn't have wished for anything better.
"The connection that not only the footballers have with each other but the football and netball club together, that made the place phenomenal.
"Going in for a Thursday night dinner, everyone was there, getting around each other and the same after games; they'd go back to the awards, club events, it was unreal.
"It was made even better by a good group of guys and girls and I couldn't fault anything about it."
Jindera finished fifth and knocked out Brock-Burrum and the Giants before eventually falling to Holbrook.
"We dropped a few games during the year that we probably shouldn't have and that put us back a little bit," Avage said.
"But the character of the group to keep pushing and beat Brock-Burrum in a close game in the first final was super.
"We played the Giants at Howlong, we got on top of them in the last quarter and it was an unreal feeling.
"Willo instills so much belief in the guys, he just backs in the young guys like Isaac Dykes.
"He'd stream down a wing, take six or seven bounces and go all the way.
"It was all about that: take the game on and see what happens from there.
"There were three or four sides that could have won it, it wasn't just Osborne and Holbrook.
"We were up there, Howlong was definitely there, the Giants with their run home, anyone on their day can come within a kick.
"The Doggies, next year, will build on the year they've had and hopefully go one step further to play in the last game of the year."
Trent Castles and Chris Galvin have returned to the club from MCUE Goannas and Pennant Hills respectively.
