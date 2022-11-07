An inmate who walked out of Beechworth jail and stole two cars, crashing one into a creek, has been told his escape was always going to end badly.
Eden Antoine Repici on Monday had his jail term extended for his actions on Thursday last week.
He walked five kilometres into the town and stole a car trailer on Bridge Street as the owner unloaded it.
Police pursued the stolen car at Glenrowan as Repici drove towards Melbourne in a bid to see his kids.
The car hit about 160km/h while weaving in and out of traffic on the Hume Highway and ran out of fuel near the BP petrol station.
Repici ditched the vehicle, stole a Nissan Navara ute from a shed, and again sped off from police.
He crashed into 15 Mile Creek, got out of the utility, and was arrested by police nearby.
"It was a foolish decision that was always going to end badly, and indeed it is," Wodonga magistrate Ian Watkins said on Monday.
"You have a significant criminal history, and indeed you were serving a term of imprisonment at the time for similar offending."
Mr Watkins said his sentence gave significant weight to deterring the 29-year-old and others from similar behaviour, and to adequately punishing him for his offending.
The court heard Repici's life had spiralled out of control about three years ago.
IN OTHER NEWS
He had once been a regular church attendee who worked 60 hours a week and wanted to be a youth pastor.
Repici, who sat flanked in the court dock, received an eight-month minimum jail term with a maximum of 14 months.
Mr Watkins ordered the sentence be served at the same time as his previous matters.
The court previously heard he was serving a six-month term, due to expire on February 25.
It's likely Repici will serve the sentence in a higher security jail due to the escape.
Inmates are usually reclassified following escape attempts.
He had previously been in the maximum security Port Phillip Prison before being transferred to Beechworth.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.