Adding stone to a home or business adds luxury and class while offering a lifetime of use.

Stone is easy to maintain, can dramatically change the look of the space and can be used almost anywhere in homes and commercial premises.



The team at Absolutely Marble-Us bring dream stone projects to life for their clients across north east Victoria and southern NSW.



The specialised stone manufacturer and installer offers in-house colour/product consultation, site measure service, fabrication, and installation of all natural stone for domestic and commercial clients.

They can even create bespoke furniture pieces.

"We're fortunate to have the knowledge and expertise to work with all stone applications and are one of the few stone masons with the know-how and machinery who can cut, fabricate, and install porcelain," Absolutely Marble-Us administration and marketing Olivia Tiso said.

"We use all well known and reputable brands such as Caesarstone, WK Quantum Quartz, CDK Stone, Essastone, Silestone, Dekton, Ultraslim, Infinity Porcelain and many more."

There are more than 30 people on the team at Absolutely Marble-Us who work closely together to deliver every project to the highest standard.

