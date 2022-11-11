Rural lifestyle with modern living

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 8
This quality Bridgewood-built home is set on 4.48 hectares (11 acres) in a quiet rural setting, only three minutes drive to the centre of Jindera.
It's the perfect lifestyle property with something for each family member according to selling agent Sue Moss.
"This property is ideal for a family looking to escape to the rural landscape while maintaining modern living that a new home provides," Sue said.
This four-bedroom home is surrounded by an immaculately-presented garden making for beautiful outlook from every window of the home.
The impressive open-plan kitchen offers quality appliances (a Smeg freestanding oven with electric cooktop, Smeg 900mm rangehood and Smeg Semi-integrated dishwasher), Caesarstone benchtops in White Attica, stone splash-backs and a walk-in pantry.
The open-plan dining and family room offers a Conara wood heater.
The second living area or retreat opens to outdoor undercover alfresco area and fire pit.
At one end of the home there are three bedrooms, all with walk-in robes and a full family bathroom.
While the other end of the home offers the study, separate powder room with toilet and the main bedroom.
This bedroom boasts with two walk-in robes and an ensuite with large ceiling shower, full bath and separate toilet.
The large laundry offers plenty of storage with a walk-in linen cupboard plus direct access to the double garage.
The home also offers double-glazed windows, nine-foot ceilings, Daiken ducted heating and cooling, 10kW solar-panel system and a septic system.
Improvements on the property include four fully-fenced paddocks with water to each, a machinery shed with an enclosed workshop spanning more than 30 metres by 12 metres, dog runs, a 22,0000-litre water tank and a town-water connection.
"This stunning family home offers you and your family a country oasis only minutes to the thriving Jindera township, close to many local services such as shopping, schools and sporting facilities," Sue said.
"It's an easy commute to the Albury Wodonga freeway and there's access into the Lavington and Albury central business districts.
"Now is your time to take advantage of this amazing lifestyle opportunity."
