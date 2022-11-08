Education advocates hope a major redevelopment of the Aboriginal Languages syllabus will improve cultural safety in schools.
But questions remain over how the subject will be appropriately staffed before it becomes mandatory in coming years.
Albury Aboriginal Education Consultative Group [AECG] president Bec Lea said even for a region with strong relationships and buy in from schools, ensuring there was supply of Wiradjuri language teachers would be a challenge.
"It is all good for the department to turn around and say, 'We're going to introduce this' but I don't think they have really thought about the logistics side," Mrs Lea said.
"We might not have enough yet but we should be able to come to some sort of agreement with our local schools here in Albury.
"We have to make sure that the correct people are teaching the languages to start with, like Aboriginal Elders or Aboriginal people," she said.
The kindergarten to Year 10 syllabuses will provide an opportunity for all NSW students to learn the first language of their area, and teachers will have one year to familiarise themselves with the content before it becomes mandatory.
The NSW education department did not comment on the credentials required for teachers of the Aboriginal languages syllabus, or specific efforts to avoid the chronic teacher shortages of the broader sector.
However, the New South Wales Education Standards Authority said the responsibility lay with schools when introducing and teaching the syllabus.
"Aboriginal Language communities are best placed to provide advice on Language, Language speakers, tutors, resources and historical contexts," a NESA spokesperson said.
"Education sectors and school principals are responsible for allocating teaching duties."
For the first time, Aboriginal Languages content will be available in distinct pathways, one for students with no prior learning and a second for students who use the language at home.
IN OTHER NEWS
Mrs Lea hopes the two pathways will provide an opportunity for students to further and deepen their understanding, which she said will have positive impacts for the revival of the Wiradjuri language and the more than 100 Aboriginal language dialects in the state.
"Once they start going home and start speaking it, their parents might start picking it back up," Mrs Lea said.
In the coming year Mrs Lea said it was important for plans to measure or test the syllabus to be transparent, and to involve Aboriginal Language custodians in its design.
"These schools have been wanting Wiradjuri language in their schools for so long and have always come up against barriers."
"It is going to have a huge impact," she said.
The announcement of the redeveloped syllabus coincides with the fifth anniversary of the NSW Aboriginal Languages Act and the launch of the Aboriginal Language Trust's inaugural five-year strategic plan.
The Languages Act, the strategic plan and the expanded syllabus are all state-based efforts towards Closing the Gap item no. 16, which targets a sustained increase in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander languages being spoken by 2023.
Mrs Lea said it would be vital for the sustainability and relevance of the program for Elders and Aboriginal communities to be actively recruited to teach, particularly as plans progress to the delivery of senior-year syllabuses.
"This coming in is a really exciting time for us, to be able to sit down and nut it all out as the AECG to make sure that it is implemented in schools correctly and the right people are teaching it."
