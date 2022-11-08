The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Aboriginal Languages syllabus will improve cultural safety in schools

AG
By Alice Gifford
November 9 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Albury Aboriginal Education Consultative Group president Bec Lea says the redeveloped Aboriginal Languages syllabus will require new teachers. Picture by Mark Jesser.

Education advocates hope a major redevelopment of the Aboriginal Languages syllabus will improve cultural safety in schools.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AG

Alice Gifford

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.