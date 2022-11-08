MY first tweet ever was short and sweet - literally.
It was 2016 and I was a latecomer to the social media platform.
The tweet was: Sweet.
Looking back on it the other day, I was still happy with my word choice but regretted my overuse of punctuation.
Sweet, by itself, was never a sentence in anyone's language.
A full point was way out of line.
Grammatical gripes aside, Twitter has bigger fish to fry this month.
Under the direction of its new chief executive Elon Musk, Twitter is aflutter with mass sackings followed by mass reappointments, bans followed by overturned bans and overpriced verification checks followed by discounted verification checks.
Self-appointed Twitter Complaint Hotline Operator, Elon Musk has made a big impact in his first 12 days in the top job.
Naturally, he's trending. (It comes with the job, I guess!)
Musk has tweeted that Twitter rules would evolve over time.
I'm not sure why but this reminds me of a game of UNO with your cousins, where everyone has a different theory on whether you can put a Draw Two card on top of another Draw Two card.
For the record, UNO has confirmed that Draw Four or Draw Two cards cannot be stacked. "Per management: You cannot STACK a +2 on a +2," they tweeted and then anticipating the reaction of players added, "Go ahead, roast us."
This week Musk also tweeted: "Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That's our mission."
Obviously, the founder and chief engineer of SpaceX and father-of-10 doesn't mind a challenge.
However, Musk has faced criticism from some groups over his absolutist stand on free speech.
They expect his position to increase the volume of misinformation and hate speech on Twitter.
On Monday Musk became the first head of a major social media platform to endorse a US political party.
He recommended that voters choose Republican candidates for Congress in the US midterm election.
"Shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the presidency is Democratic," he tweeted.
"Hardcore Democrats or Republicans never vote for the other side, so independent voters are the ones who actually decide who's in charge!"
Musk has also had enough of the funny business.
"Going forward, any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended," he tweeted.
Some bans have been issued already.
The platform will also charge users who want a blue tick verified account $US8 ($12.40) a month, after initial reports of a $20 monthly fee were condemned by some celebrities, including author Stephen King.
The new verification system would mean $17 million a year in extra revenue for Twitter.
I guess he didn't get to be the world's richest man for nothing.
Meanwhile, the rules around Twitter are constantly evolving.
There really are no words for it.
UNO!
