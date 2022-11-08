Daniel Saunders will draw inspiration from his twin brother after returning to Wangaratta in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Luke Saunders had a breakout year and was a Did Simpson Medal contender in the three-point grand final win over Yarrawonga, racking up 19 touches, including three inside 50s from half-back.
Daniel, who was born 26 minutes after Luke, played at Corowa-Rutherglen last season, chasing senior games after missing out on a grand final berth in 2019.
"I've been training hard, I'm training for a triathlon, so that should keep me in good stead (fitness-wise) for next year," he explained.
"Luke had a great year, I was proud of him."
Daniel played on the wing at the Roos and in the Pies' midfield in reserve grade prior to that, but he's best suited to using his run and carry with the ball off half-back, which would potentially mean competing with Luke for a spot.
"To play with my brother would be really good."
