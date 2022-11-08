FREE entry is being offered to Rutherglen Show this Sunday as it returns after being cancelled the past two years because of COVID.
The president of Rutherglen Agricultural Society Greg Lumby said sponsorship from Corowa farm machinery dealer O'Connors and a Victorian government grant had allowed admission fees to be dropped for 2022.
Normally the show has a $10,000 gate.
Mr Lumby said the free access was aimed at attracting numbers back to the show after the break.
"The show is at a crossroads, if we don't get the community support it probably won't survive," he said.
Normally around 1200 patrons pass through the showground across the entire day of the event.
Mr Lumby there was potential for a reduced ticket price if the gate change this year was a success.
