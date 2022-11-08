The Border Mail
Border agricultural show throws open gates in bid to keep up interest in its event this weekend

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
November 8 2022 - 12:53pm
Patrons at a previous Rutherglen Show. This year's event will be open to all comers without having to pay.

FREE entry is being offered to Rutherglen Show this Sunday as it returns after being cancelled the past two years because of COVID.

