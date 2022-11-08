Benambra MP Bill Tilley has fired back at a suggestion he was "absent from the table" during the community push for a new hospital for Albury Wodonga.
On Monday, independent candidate for Benambra, Jacqui Hawkins, said her opponent had been ineffective in finding a cure for the Border region's health crisis.
Ms Hawkins was commenting about suggestions she had done a backflip over her initial stance of supporting the Victorian/NSW joint investment announced on October 27 for an upgrade of Albury hospital rather than a new greenfield site.
Mr Tilley said he had made it clear that the bipartisan investment was "second best".
"Every shred of evidence, every conversation with every health expert told me the two premiers' plans were a massive fail," Mr Tilley said. "I just won't accept second best.
"Contrary to what she might say, I have been in the room - it's called the Legislative Assembly.
"I was in the room at the round table I organised with health professionals and bureaucrats in 2019 that settled on a greenfield site."
Mr Tilley said that he had been far from being "absent".
"I've had Matthew Guy (opposition leader) and Georgie Crozier (opposition health spokeswoman) talking to health professionals and local community forums so that Melbourne knew how important this was and got a $300 million commitment to a new hospital," Mr Tilley said.
"I've made speeches in parliament and have had a meeting with the premier.
"I've earned their respect - people from all sides of the political divide are happy to talk with me because they can have the mature and confidential conversations that are necessary."
