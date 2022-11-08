The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Age Well at Home Program developed by Charles Sturt University to help seniors live best life

SE
By Sophie Else
Updated November 8 2022 - 6:22pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Senior researcher Dr Kristy Robson with previous participants, Bob Beggs, Daphne Pollard and Majorie Passey. Pictures by James Wiltshire

Albury's Rebeca Semaiha has no issue with being in her senior years, so the opportunity to make the most of this time of her life was appealing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.