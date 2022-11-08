Albury's Rebeca Semaiha has no issue with being in her senior years, so the opportunity to make the most of this time of her life was appealing.
It was why she decided to enrol in the Age Well at Home Program developed by Charles Sturt University.
The 10-week online program, for which a new session will be pitched next week, focuses on seniors living longer at home and aims to enhance older people's physical and mental abilities.
Ms Semaiha said the program was so good because it helped her overcome challenges associated with aging.
For her, that involved getting information on how to overcome challenges in the mind, body and soul.
The 77-year-old said the program helped target physical and cognitive challenges while supporting teamwork, which she thoroughly enjoyed.
"First, it was a challenge for me, and then I became curious," she said.
"While doing the program, you discover your strengths and weaknesses.
"It's a lot of fun, but it's also personal; sometimes I think it's personality that helps you, but the benefits are enormous."
The program has a range of structured activities, from throwing basketballs to walking along a beam while thinking about colours, countries and counting.
Senior researcher Dr Kristy Robson said the program supported older people's independence at home.
"We use a lot of strategies, and it focuses on using both cognitive as well as mobility challenges simultaneously as well as social connections, which are the three major challenges we find with older people," she said.
The program first launched in 2018.
Dr Robson said the feedback received was positive.
"We found a significant increase in both mobility and also in cognition and memory, so it was great.
"It's about incorporating elements in the mind and body and doing the activities with others, so it builds connection," she said.
"It's about changing the focus a little bit and productively supporting them.
"We are targeting people that are older and are starting to find they have some challenges."
The program is one of the seven innovations to be presented as part of the Charles Sturt Innovation Hubs' ninth ready-to-launch pitch night on November 14.
For more information and to sign up, email ageingwell@csu.edu.au.
