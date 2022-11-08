Albury's Fiona Smith has added a national championship title to her impressive coaching resume.
Smith, who coaches at Albury Hotspurs and within AWFA's rep programs, led the NSW under-12 girls to victory at the School Sport Australia tournament near Perth.
Winning all six of their games against Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia and the ACT, Smith's side didn't even concede a goal on their way to claiming gold.
"It was something pretty special," Smith said.
"They're an incredible bunch of girls and it was an absolute pleasure to be able to coach them.
"It was next level, playing against the other states and being able to play some incredible football.
"It's an absolute honour to coach these girls and I'm sure many of them will go a lot further with their football."
The squad of 12 was selected following the state carnival in Bathurst, spending a couple of days in a training camp before flying west for the round-robin competition at Lark Hill Sports Complex.
"It put things into perspective for me to coach at a higher level against the other states and to see how competitive we really were," Smith said.
"Everything I said to the girls, they would implement, they knew what their role was, how they were going to play the game and what formation to play.
"They took it all on board which, as a coach, is something pretty special.
"It was a very memorable week for me, that's for sure."
Smith, who teaches at Lavington East Public School, will coach AWFA's under-14 girls rep side in 2023.
