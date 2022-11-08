The Border Mail
Fiona Smith coaches NSW U12 girls to victory at School Sport Australia National Championshios

Steve Tervet
Steve Tervet
Updated November 8 2022 - 1:36pm, first published 1:30pm
Fiona Smith (back row, far right) coached the NSW under-12 girls to victory at the School Sport Australia National Championships in Rockingham, Western Australia.

Albury's Fiona Smith has added a national championship title to her impressive coaching resume.

