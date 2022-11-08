COMMUNITY service dynamo Ewart Henderson has been lauded for his diverse contribution to Rutherglen after dying at the age of 91.
From the wine and agricultural shows to the football club and Anglican church, the father of four was central to life in the town for decades.
Vigneron Chris Pfeiffer worked alongside Mr Henderson on the committee for the wine show and said he was integral to it growing from 500 entries in 1983 to 3242 in 2003.
"He had the Rutherglen community close to his heart," Mr Pfeiffer said.
"He was a person with vision but the important thing about that is that he was able to deliver on it.
"He had no trouble implementing what we wanted done with the wine show, which was great.
"The public tasting, the presentation dinner, all those things he would go quietly about achieving."
Born at Numurkah in January 1931, Mr Henderson was the second youngest of five children and grew up at Strathmerton.
He came to Rutherglen in the early 1950s after having worked at a bank at Howlong and Sydney.
Mr Henderson had a job at the research institute but his biggest immediate impact was with the football club, he played in Rutherglen's last Ovens and Murray premiership in 1954 as a wingman.
His most visible community service was through the Rutherglen Agricultural Society with his endeavours resulting in a multi-purpose pavilion being built and named for him.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Mr Pfeiffer recalled how Mr Henderson used the country fair, held during the annual Winery Walkabout, to generate funds, knowing it would draw money from beyond the district for the pavilion's construction.
Former Rutherglen footballer Dave Edwards said Mr Henderson had been an instigator of the merger of the Corowa and Rutherglen clubs in 1979 after having been secretary of the latter in the 1970s.
"Even though these awards are given personally you can't achieve them without the help of committees," he told The Border Mail.
Mr Henderson said his dad who was involved with a football club and mum, who belonged to the CWA for 57 years, had inspired his community devotion.
He died on October 28 after a series of health issues in recent times and his funeral was held last Friday.
His wife Beryl, who he married at Rutherglen's St Stephen's Anglican Church in May 1957, predeceased him in 2020.
Mr Henderson is survived by his children Darryl, Jane, Warwick and Jeanie, nine grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.