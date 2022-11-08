Time in jail on revoked parole 'is enough' for crime where man used stolen card

An Albury man who used a stolen credit card to buy a $30 Telstra phone recharge card has paid for his crime with jail.
The three months and 27 days he spent behind bars have been counted as sufficient penalty for what he did.
It meant Darren Michael Edwards did not have to again go into custody after appearing for sentence in Albury Local Court.
Edwards did not steal the card, but did use it to gain a financial advantage.
Magistrate Sally McLaughlin simply convicted Edwards and then decided he should receive no other penalty.
Director of Public Prosecutions representative Shannon Matchett said Edwards was subject to parole at the time of committing the offence.
Mr Matchett said Edwards had been released from jail on parole on November 9, 2021, and there had been "no other offending since".
Ms McLaughlin said the objective seriousness of the offence - Edwards had pleaded guilty to a single charge of dishonestly obtain property by deception - was at the "low end" of the range.
She said the months Edwards, 54, of Wyse Street, had already spent in custody represented a "significant" amount of time.
The court was told how a woman discovered her credit card was missing on June 3 this year, some time between 6am and 7.45am.
Edwards and his co-offender went to Myer Centrepoint in Albury that same morning.
Police said the other man handed over a bank card, which turned out to be the one stolen from the woman.
Edwards selected the re-charge card and used the stolen card to pay, then later admitted this to police.
On calling Westpac to report the stolen card, she was told it had been used to make two purchases.
The men were arrested that same day.
