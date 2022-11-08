The Border Mail
Albury man didn't steal credit card but still used it to help himself to $30 buy

By Albury Court
Updated November 8 2022 - 5:18pm, first published 5:00pm
Time in jail on revoked parole 'is enough' for crime where man used stolen card

An Albury man who used a stolen credit card to buy a $30 Telstra phone recharge card has paid for his crime with jail.

