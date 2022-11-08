One of Sydney Swans' favourite sons is Wodonga-bound.
Premiership player and former long-term captain Josh Kennedy will be part of a panel, dubbed Retirement Show, at Wodonga Raiders Sports Club on November 29.
He will be joined by fellow 2012 premiership player Nick Malceski.
The Swans boast a strong following on the Border and North East.
"The pair will be able to chat about a host of different aspects of their career," Raiders Football-Netball club president Mark Johnston suggested.
Raiders have hosted the Footy Feast Panel Show format previously.
"They've been going well, proven very popular," Johnston added.
Kennedy was not only highly respected by Swans' fans, but also the league itself with his skill, commitment and desire.
He's a three-time All-Australian.
Tickets are available from https://bit.ly/3WyUVjQ.
