An emerging middle distance runner from the remote Biggara Valley, who trains on a long dirt road near home, is off to next month's national championships in Adelaide.
Hayley Whitsed, who lives at the northern tip of the valley with nothing but bush after that, won the under 16 1500m at the Victorian All Schools with a personal best and followed it with a second in the 3000m.
"My mum (Lisa) used to run, so I guess that passion started from there," the 15-year-old suggested.
While the majority of her opponents have quick access to synthetic tracks, the Corryong College student, who lives 35kms from the town, relies on 'old school' training.
"I run down the dairy farm laneway, it's about six kilometres, I suppose," Whitsed revealed.
But it certainly hasn't stalled her progress.
The teenager has racked up a host of wins this year, including the ACT cross country championships, Athletics Victoria's 3k road race titles, plus the 1500-3000m double at School Sport Victoria's championships.
"What Hayley does well is train hard by herself and then backs it up by racing as hard as she does, with no real knowledge of who she competes against," coach Nigel Adkin offered.
And the youngster is rapidly learning about the next level.
"Last weekend was the first time I've ever done a heat, it was important not to go out that fast, you don't want to break yourself for the next race," she explained.
Whitsed has a personal best of four minutes, 34 seconds over 1500m. Ethiopian superstar Genzebe Dibaba holds the world record at 3:50.07.
"You definitely had to pace yourself and see what everyone else is running to be able to put yourself in the best position," she said.
"I usually like to go out at a fairly decent pace, I don't believe I'm a real sprinter, I don't want to rely on that in the end."
Adkin, who's been coaching Whitsed for around 18 months, was an international level competitor in the US and Europe, with a sub- four-minute mile.
Britain's Roger Bannister first broke the mark in 1954 and it stands as a milestone moment in the sport.
"Hayley has a willingness and determination to the best she can," Adkin praised.
"She doesn't take a backward step with her training and is prepared to put it on the line when she races.
"That fierce desire to be the best drives her training and she has the willingness to travel around Victoria and Australia to race against anyone as she wants to challenge herself."
The Australian All Schools are from December 9-11.
