The Border Mail

Biggara Valley's Hayley Whitsed to contest Australian All Schools titles

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 8 2022 - 4:07pm, first published 2:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayley Whitsed has to travel around 155kms to Albury-Wodonga, but it hasn't stopped her rapid progress in state and national athletics. Picture by Ash Smith

An emerging middle distance runner from the remote Biggara Valley, who trains on a long dirt road near home, is off to next month's national championships in Adelaide.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.