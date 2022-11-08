NEW VLocity trains have been withdrawn indefinitely from the North East line, just over three months after they were introduced for all services on the route.
Buses began filling in for trains on scheduled services on Monday night and on Tuesday V/Line could not say when the VLocity units would return to the tracks.
"Coaches are replacing trains on the Albury line while we investigate a potential fault and we thank passengers for their patience," a spokesman said.
"The safety of our staff and passengers is our highest priority."
The probe is examining whether the fault is related to the train or track.
The sidelining of the trains follows the Rail, Tram, and Bus Union raising concerns about health and safety risks with the buffet service on the VLocity sets.
A safety bulletin, issued to its members on October 27, told of feedback that high temperatures in the food hub were "causing an unsafe and uncomfortable working environment".
"We are aware of one member becoming unconscious whilst working on a standard gauge buffet service," the bulletin states.
"This incident required the member needing to be transported to hospital by ambulance."
The RTBU has made demands of V/Line in response.
They involve having a risk assessment with health and safety representatives and investigating a potential coolant leak from the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system.
The union is also demanding V/Line "suspend all standard gauge VLocity buffet services until the health and safety risk is properly addressed".
There is no link between the issues with the buffet and the replacement of trains with buses.
"We are working with our frontline staff to review the operation of the catering facilities on Albury trains," the V/Line spokesman said.
Benambra MP Bill Tilley noted problems identified with the buffets followed delays in their introduction to the carriages.
"The union has issues with the buffet car that took eight months to be installed and now there are these unexplained mechanical faults or breakages that are bad enough to take the fleet out of service, again," Mr Tilley said.
"The question has to be the trains themselves, otherwise we'd be seeing NSW's XPT service and freight trains sidelined too - someone needs to explain the issues and show us the way forward."
Reflecting the timing of the latest woes during the Victorian election campaign, the Liberal MP referred to Independent politicians past and present, Cathy McGowan and Helen Haines, in commenting on the VLocities.
"These trains have had their fair share of trouble ever since the choreographed welcome to Wodonga with a brass band and pats on the backs by Independents last December," Mr Tilley said.
"They are not purpose-built long-haul country trains, they are a city design with minor modifications."
V/Line has vowed to keep passengers informed of the progress of the investigation into the fault and urged passengers to keep up-to-date via its website, app, Twitter feed and through speaking to staff.
