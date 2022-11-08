The Border Mail

VLocity trains pulled from Albury line, V/Line outlines why amid concerns also about buffet safety

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
November 9 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two of the VLocity train sets, parked at Albury station earlier this year, which are now under examination as part of investigations by V/Line into a fault. Picture by Mark Jesser.

NEW VLocity trains have been withdrawn indefinitely from the North East line, just over three months after they were introduced for all services on the route.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.