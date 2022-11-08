The Border Mail
Organisers left disappointed after Rutherglen wine celebration is cancelled for central Albury

Anthony Bunn
Anthony Bunn
Updated November 8 2022 - 4:46pm, first published 4:14pm
Chris Pfeiffer is rueing the wet weather after it claimed a wine event set to be held in Albury to promote his region's varietals.

THE damp state of Albury's QEII Square has prompted the cancellation of a wine showcase slated to be held on Saturday week.

