THE damp state of Albury's QEII Square has prompted the cancellation of a wine showcase slated to be held on Saturday week.
Rutherglen in the City, with tasting sessions and a muscat bar in a marquee, was to run from 11am to 5pm on November 19.
Winemaker Chris Pfeiffer said Albury Council indicated the lawn could not be used due to wetness and offered the chance to wait, but it was decided to call it.
He said it was disappointing as wineries were struggling to draw Melbourne visitors due to flood publicity.
The council's business and lifestyle service leader Ambrose Glass explained the rationale.
"The sodden grounds of QEII Square are a significant safety risk to attendees and not in a suitable state to host an event of this scale," Mr Glass said.
"Whilst other event locations were offered, organisers deemed these unsuitable to run a successful event."
Alternatives included the Kiewa Street car park.
Refunds are being provided to those who booked.
Winemakers of Rutherglen executive officer Annalee Nolan said it was a frustrating situation.
"I didn't think we would be facing these challenges, especially after COVID, and it's been a real challenge," she said.
"There's always great energy and new wines on offer, which is why we want to bring wine to the region and be in front of people's minds.
"We're keen to get back next year."
