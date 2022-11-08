Former North Albury player Hunter Lloyd has joined Lockhart in the club's first major signing of the off-season.
Lloyd didn't play this year but emerged through the junior ranks at Mangoplah-Cookardinia United Eastlakes where he played alongside newly appointed Lockhart coach Tom Keogh.
The 27-year-old has also had stints at Bunton Park and spent time at Kangaroo Flat and Geelong West before returning to his home club two years ago.
The Demons were struck by a chronic player shortage at the start of this season and were on the brink of going into recess for at least 12 months.
However, the club was able to scrape up enough players to forge ahead this season.
Although the Demons endured a winless season, they proved to be a lot more competitive than most people expected considering their plight at the start of the year.
Lloyd said the challenge of helping the Demons climb the ladder appealed to him.
"Yeah absolutely. It would be great for the community and footy in general to see the club back going well again," Lloyd said.
"I've known a few guys at Lockhart and the Lockhart club pretty well over the last half a dozen years, through mates going out there and playing before and I know the region fairly well through work.
"Basically the club's in a tough spot, they've had a tough year, it seems to be understood what got them to where they are and what needs to happen to make a change. So that's a positive and exciting aspect of it.
"The club's ready to rebuild and knows what it's going to take. There's a lot of guys there who are really keen and positive about moving forward and doing all the right things. So that's a fairly exciting prospect."
Lloyd said the appointment of Keogh as coach was also an influential factor.
"Definitely. Tommy and I are the same age and grew up playing juniors together," Lloyd said.
"It's quite attractive to have a mate who is in his first year of coaching and to be able to help him out and support him."
