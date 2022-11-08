The Border Mail
Lockhart sign Hunter Lloyd to help bolster key position stocks

By Matt Malone
Updated November 8 2022 - 4:59pm, first published 4:30pm
Hunter Lloyd (left) in action for North Albury in 2015. Lloyd has joined Lockhart this season after having 12-months off.

Former North Albury player Hunter Lloyd has joined Lockhart in the club's first major signing of the off-season.

