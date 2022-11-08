New Wodonga court to hear serious cases involving Indigenous people

A new court dealing with serious incidents involving Indigenous offenders is set to launch in Wodonga.
A smoking and welcoming ceremony will help open the Koori County Court in the region on Friday.
The Koori Magistrates Court began hearing cases in Wodonga in April this year, with the higher court to begin hearing cases following the launch.
Judge Scott Johns said armed robbery, serious assaults, home invasions, and serious drug matters were the type of cases heard in the jurisdiction, which operates in a less formal way than the mainstream court.
"It's a much less intimidating environment, and an environment where Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander have a voice and can be heard," he said.
"It's an inclusive environment.
"We always encourage participants who are eligible to come through but it's an individual choice."
The Koori County Court involves offenders - who must admit guilt - having a conversation with Elders and respected Indigenous people as part of the sentencing process.
Certain offences, including sex crimes, are not heard in the court.
"As a judge I feel I'm always far better informed in a matter in a Koori Court sentencing matter," Judge Johns said.
"It never ceases to amaze me how forthcoming people are, including people you think of as hardened individuals who have sometimes been in custodial settings for decades.
"All of that is drawn out by Elders.
"For me it's really about listening to the conversation, and not just what the person says but also what the Elders say as well."
Aunty Valda Murray, who has lived on the Border for more than 40 years, will be part of the sentencing conversations with other Elders in the Koori Court.
"We often know the family," she said of those appearing in the court system.
"Anything that is going to support Aboriginal families and communities is always a good thing.
"It's about them having a say but also getting them to discuss what they've done, how we can work together in overcoming some of their issues, and supporting them and making some changes.
"We can look at rehab, drugs, alcohol, whatever their problem is that they need some assistance with."
