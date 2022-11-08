One of Wodonga's two boom recruits last summer won't return next year in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Canberra-based Alex Smout admits football is no longer his priority and he will only play sparingly at his former club in Melbourne.
"My partner and I have just had a little girl and while I told the club I was going to re-sign and had every intention to, I just can't commit to a full season," he explained.
"It's certainly not because I'm going to play somewhere else full-time and didn't enjoy it, it was good to play somewhere the locals actually cared."
Smout also works in real estate, with the travel on Saturday robbing him of the opportunity to work at a time which is ideal in the industry.
He had VFL stints at Frankston and GWS, prior to joining the Bulldogs, along with fellow profile recruit Angus Baker.
When he signed 12 months ago, highly respected former Ainslie (ACT) premiership coach Chris Rourke declared the left-footer's kicking was comparable with one of his former players in Simon Curtis, who's played some superb football at Lavington and Myrtleford.
He started superbly, clocking up 37 and 38 touches against premiership fancies Albury and Wangaratta.
However, an ankle injury against rivals Wodonga Raiders in round three derailed his season.
"I couldn't run for five weeks and when I came back probably wasn't fit enough to run out games (in the midfield) after that," he admitted.
After devoting so much time to trying to play AFL, Smout's football will now take a back seat.
"My partner and I are both from Melbourne, so we don't have any family in Canberra, so we'll travel home to see family," he offered.
"When I do go home, I'll probably look to play four or five games at my home club, St Bedes-Mentone, in the 'Amos' (Victorian Amateur Football Association)."
Smout travelled with Baker, who has re-signed after finishing third in the Morris Medal.
