Man who hit 168km/h on Hume Highway told crash would likely be fatal

A driver caught at 168km/h on the Hume Highway has been banned from the roads for a year, with a magistrate warning a crash at that speed would likely be fatal.
Gaige Walter Fewster was spotted in a Ford Focus at Chiltern on May 22, travelling north.
"I honestly didn't know I was that fast man, that's the honest truth," he told officers after being intercepted at Barnawartha.
Officers had followed the vehicle for several kilometres.
The vehicle was impounded for a period of 30 days.
Wodonga magistrate Ian Watkins on Tuesday imposed a one-year ban, backdated to when his licence was cancelled.
"An accident at that speed probably would have been non-survivable, particularly in a Ford Focus," he said.
Fewster was also fined $1500 and must undergo a safe driver course.
