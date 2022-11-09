The Border Mail
No more delays on Hume Freeway at Albury as scheduled maintenance on Spirit of Progress Bridge is finished

Beau Greenway
Beau Greenway
Updated November 9 2022 - 12:32pm, first published 12:00pm
Traffic delays on the northbound lanes of the Hume Freeway had been occurring for several weeks due to maintenance work on the Spirit of Progress Bridge into Albury, which was completed on schedule this week. Picture by James Wiltshire

Hume Freeway users on the Border will no longer need to allow extra time when commuting with maintenance on the Spirit of Progress Bridge into Albury completed on schedule.

