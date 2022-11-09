Hume Freeway users on the Border will no longer need to allow extra time when commuting with maintenance on the Spirit of Progress Bridge into Albury completed on schedule.
Traffic control crews cleared signage from the road on Tuesday and the 110km/h speed limit was restored by the afternoon.
Transport for NSW said while heavy rain and flooding had halted several projects across the state, work on the Spirit of Progress Bridge wasn't impacted.
Detours were put in place via Lincoln Causeway, Wodonga Place, Hume Street and Atkins Street for motorists to return to the freeway on the East Street ramp in South Albury when work was undertaken overnight.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
