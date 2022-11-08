The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga Crowded House concert to move from Gateway Lakes if it goes ahead after wet weather

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
November 8 2022 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Crowded House concert slated for Gateway Lakes on Sunday is set to move to Wodonga's Birallee Park if it goes ahead.

Wodonga's Birallee Park has been chosen as the preferred host of Sunday's Crowded House concert with Gateway Lakes ruled unsuitable due to ongoing wet weather and flooding.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beau Greenway

Beau Greenway

Journalist

I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.