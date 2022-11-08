Wodonga's Birallee Park has been chosen as the preferred host of Sunday's Crowded House concert with Gateway Lakes ruled unsuitable due to ongoing wet weather and flooding.
Promoters contacted Wodonga Raiders Football Netball Club officials on Tuesday to use Birallee Park, but have yet to confirm whether the show will go ahead as planned.
"If it goes ahead it will be at Raiders, but the issue is whether it goes ahead is yet to be decided," Wodonga Raiders president Mark Johnston said.
"They basically said they have to make a decision tonight (Tuesday night) or first thing tomorrow (Wednesday) morning because they've obviously got to notify people."
Ticket holders have been speculating the concert might at least require a new location, particularly after the Alpine Valley Vibes festival - originally to be held in Bright the night before Crowded House - was postponed until January.
The Bureau of Meteorology has forecast between 30mm and 45mm of rain on Sunday, which has created further doubt about the status of the concert.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
