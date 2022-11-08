The Border Mail
Wangaratta signs classy forward Murray Waite from the Saints

Andrew Moir
Updated November 9 2022 - 9:02am, first published 8:56am
Murray Waite was outstanding for Myrtleford.

Murray Waite has returned to his former club Wangaratta.

