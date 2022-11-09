The future of netball on the Border is bright if these seven young women are anything to go by.
Having finally got a full Ovens and Murray season under their belts, they've all moved one step closer to representing Victoria after impressing at state trials.
Mia Lavis, Maggie McGrath, Eliza Mooney, Kate Evans, Elizabeth Murphy and Kealey Moore are all pushing for a place in the 17-and-under side while Audrey Adams is trialling for 19-and-under selection.
"To have the number we've got between Albury and Wodonga is really exciting and it's great for netball in our region," representative co-ordinator Leonie Mooney said.
"These girls came in at the 11-and-under stage and now they're 17-and-under.
"They've all participated in the regional academies, which is part of that talent identification process, the entry level into the pathway system.
"To watch them develop and to still be loving their netball and looking to challenge themselves for that next level of netball is fantastic.
"Albury Netball Association has been really active in junior netball for many years.
"We've offered NetSetGo for the five to 10-year-olds and then transitioning into the 11-and-under competition.
"We're providing opportunities for those girls that want to develop their netball to the best they can and to push it further if they want to go that far. To have them come back to the courts, whether it be Monday night, Saturday or rep carnivals is tremendous."
North Albury goal-attack Evans is one of three Hoppers in the mix.
"I love the sport, I love meeting new people and I just playing the game," the 16-year-old said.
"This is the second time I've reached this stage and it would mean a lot to make the team, it would be so good."
"We made the top four this season at North so that was pretty good.
"Missing out in the semi-final by one in overtime was tough though.
"I've been trying to work on my defence and my game has improved a lot over the last couple of years."
Moore, 16, was also in the Hoppers side eventually beaten 47-46 by Yarrawonga in a thriller.
"I had appendicitis halfway through the year and I didn't think I'd be able to play the rest of the season," Moore said.
"That pushed me back a bit but my recovery went well and I'm here now.
"I grew up with multiple sports - tennis, basketball and I still play water polo - but then decided I liked netball the most and kept going with it.
"I enjoy being around the people at netball, there different clubs and the positions.
"I like staying fit, so netball helps with that, and just being able to do shooting practice at home."
Also fighting a physical battle in 2022 was 16-year-old Lavis, of Wodonga Raiders.
"My season was a little bit hectic because I was out for 12 weeks with a stress fracture in my leg," she explained.
"I didn't think I'd actually be able to play in the grand final so just to be able to get back on the court was a really good experience.
"I didn't realise how important netball was to me until I couldn't play.
"But sitting on the sidelines, I was able to watch the game and try to improve my netball smarts by observing.
"I've played netball since I was five and my goal is to go as far as I can.
"This is a big step and something we've worked towards with academy and it would be so cool to tick it off."
Mooney, her Raiders team-mate, was a key member of the side which finished top of the 17-and-under ladder.
"We may have lost the grand final but it was one of the best games of netball I've been part of," Mooney said.
"It was a really good learning experience, we were able to take away so much from the game and it brings you closer to your team when you play in those type of environments.
"I started playing a new position this year, I went from goal-shooter to goal-keeper and I enjoyed that challenge.
"It's pretty cool being part of this state selection process for a second year.
"It's good to know I'm still at that level and can go for it again."
The strong bond at Raiders has kept 16-year-old McGrath motivated even through the tough times.
"We've all played together since COVID first hit in 2020 so we went through all the Zoom calls, all those trainings and we've built a great foundation," she said.
"I never imagined I would get to this point though, it's really crazy.
"I started playing in Net SetGo and now being here, it's a cool perspective to look at and it's a big achievement.
"Whatever happens from here, it's a great opportunity and I can learn from it."
Murphy, 16, won the 17/U premiership with Wodonga Bulldogs.
"It was the best feeling ever," Murphy said. "I started off playing basketball, never thought I'd play netball but I love the people involved and being around my friends.
"It's taken a lot of hard work. When you live out of town, you've got to travel in a lot and I've got to thank Mum and Dad for that."
Adams, 17, made the Victoria regional talent academy squad earlier this year.
"I started playing netball for the social skills but what's happen this year has made me think maybe this is something I can do long-term," she said.
"Seeing the intensity and skill level in the squad has made me believe I can do it."
