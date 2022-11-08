The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Border local Dennis Martin wins gold at Hockey Masters World Champs

LN
By Liam Nash
Updated November 9 2022 - 11:08am, first published 10:28am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Border local Dennis Martin has returned home after winning the Hockey Masters World Championships with Australia. Picture by James Wiltshire

It's a rarity to be crowned a world champion at any age - but at 69?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LN

Liam Nash

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.