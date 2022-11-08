It's a rarity to be crowned a world champion at any age - but at 69?
That's down right unheard of.
However, that's precisely what Border local Dennis Martin has gone and done, returning from the Hockey Masters World Championships in Japan with a gold medal slung around his neck.
Turning out for Australia's over-65 side, Martin commandeered a backline which conceded just two goals across seven games - including the final.
But it wasn't until after the whistle blew in the decisive 4-1 win over Ireland, when the gravity of their achievement sunk in.
"You sort of don't think about it at the time, you do feel emotional, especially when it's a world championship and you've just won a gold medal - there's no better feeling," Martin said.
"Unfortunately the euphoria wears off when you're flying out the next day and leaving all your mates.
"But the actual memories will linger on and on and on which is really good."
Martin has endured quite the journey with the over-65s since joining.
He picked up silver at the last World Championships hosted in Barcelona in 2018, before backing it up with a clean sweep of New Zealand in the Trans-Tasman series the following year.
A COVID-forced hiatus put the brakes on competition for Martin and co until this year, where it was game on.
At the World Championships, the over-65s breezed through their pool scoring 34 goals, seeing just one strike hit the back of their own net throughout six matches during an 8-1 trouncing of South Africa.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Which, being the ultimate professional he is, wasn't welcomed by Martin.
"It was our last pool game and we were probably a little bit tired by that stage," he said.
"We weren't really too keen on (conceding), but ah well, that's the way it works.
"They were good enough to get one."
Ireland awaited in the final, and the rest was history.
For Martin, being able to rub shoulders with new teammates and revel in that shared glory is a memory he won't soon be forgetting.
"It was a phenomenal experience to go to Japan because I'd never been there, and also because of the whole new team that we had," he said.
"Because of the two year break, there was a fair change in personnel - some of the over-60s had come into the over-65s and bolstered the team, so it was basically a completely different team.
"Some of the older hands who've had a bit more experience with Australian teams coming up from the lower age groups said this is one of the best teams they've played with.
"Just the way we all played together, the team spirit and the way we all jelled - that made it all the better, made it a really tremendous experience.
"We also had a new coach who was very switched on and was dedicated to taking out the gold medal, he had all his homework done on the other teams and inspired us all a great deal.
"To come away with our seven wins was actually quite an amazing experience."
Off the back of his performance in the over-65 bracket, Martin has been named vice captain of the over-70 side he's set to play for next year.
His first official duties will be in Christchurch during the next Trans-Tasman series in late April 2023.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.