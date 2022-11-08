The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wodonga Council calls special meeting on Monday to decide mayor and deputy

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated November 9 2022 - 11:27am, first published 10:40am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga Mayor Kev Poulton has called a special meeting for Monday to decide on a mayor and deputy mayor.

Wodonga Council has called a special meeting on Monday for the mayor and deputy mayor election.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.