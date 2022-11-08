Wodonga Council has called a special meeting on Monday for the mayor and deputy mayor election.
The vote for the mayoral posts was previously slated for the council's November 21 meeting, but mayor Kev Poulton has brought the date forward.
The meeting has been announced before a countback procedure on December 6 following the resignation of Councillor John Watson due to a cancer diagnosis.
Cr Poulton refused to commit to a special meeting last week after speculation that one was under consideration by the council.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Last week Cr Poulton would also not say if he would seek re-election as mayor.
Cr Poulton was travelling to Sydney on Wednesday and unable to be contacted while a council spokesman would not comment on why the election was brought forward.
The agenda for the meeting will be released later on Wednesday, but other items flagged for discussion include an advocacy update for a purpose-built hospital, and progress report on the municipal monitor.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.