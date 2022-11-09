The Border Mail
All The Shining Lights opens at The Butter Factory Theatre

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
November 9 2022 - 3:35pm
John (John Walker), Charli (Ruby Davis, 10) and narrator (Rachel McNamara) deliver All The Shining Lights. Picture by James Wiltshire

AN INTERGENERATIONAL tale based on historic events that put Albury on the international map sheds light on the things that really matter.

Journalist

Local News

