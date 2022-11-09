AN INTERGENERATIONAL tale based on historic events that put Albury on the international map sheds light on the things that really matter.
HotHouse Theatre production All The Shining Lights opens for a preview at The Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga on Thursday night.
A story about courage and wisdom, the show centres on Charli and John and an aeroplane; one young, one old and all lost.
Charli (Ruby Davis, 10) is bold, headstrong and desperate to soar over the hurdles life throws in her way while John (John Walker) is old, bitter and afraid.
The Uiver is an aeroplane caught up in a storm with no map, no guide, and nowhere to land.
Told through a narrator (Rachel McNamara), All The Shining Lights reveals the pearls of wisdom we all need to face life and death.
McNamara said the show honoured the mentors we all have in our lives.
"It explores having someone as a mentor to you and then when you lose them from your life how you might memorialize them," she said.
"It's a reminder to take the time to stop and listen and be curious."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Walker said the show was a timely exploration in what different generations could bring to each other.
He said young people could learn about history, humility, grace and respect from older people while older people were reminded of living in the moment and pure joy from children.
"You don't have to be a hero all of the time; the things we enjoy in life can be quite simple," he said.
Based on the emergency landing of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines DC-2 UIVER, the show unlocks the dramatic rescue. Albury-Wodonga residents helped in the night time emergency landing of the Dutch KLM aeroplane Uiver at Albury Racecourse on October 24, 1934.
Created by Carm Hogan and Brendan Hogan, All The Shining Lights was written by Brendan Hogan and directed by Karla Conway.
After a preview on Thursday at 7pm, the show will officially open on Friday at 7pm. It runs on Saturday and Tuesday at 7pm; Thursday, November 17, at 11am and 7pm; Friday, November 18, at 7pm; and Saturday, November 19, at 2pm and 7pm. Bookings: hothousetheatre.com.au
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.