Daughter cries, blows kisses to mum in court after scissors stabbing

A woman who stabbed her mother with a pair of scissors has exchanged words of love for her victim in court.
Karlie Senior had been due to be sentenced in Wodonga Magistrates Court on Wednesday, which was delayed due to a report being unavailable.
Senior had stabbed her mother in her mother's Wodonga home on October 10.
The older woman had told Rickly Doubleday to leave her home while marijuana was being chopped up, causing Senior to become angry.
Senior stabbed her mum in her chest, causing a wound which bled profusely.
Her mother told the court she didn't feel threatened "one bit" by her 42-year-old daughter, who remains in the Dame Phyllis Frost prison.
"There's never, ever been any violence," the older woman said, causing Senior to sob.
"It was just out of character for her, and I feel completely safe, and I really wish you would understand that."
The pair blew kisses to each other and said they loved each other.
The matter will return on December 2.
Senior may be sentenced at an earlier date if the report is available earlier.
She remains in custody.
