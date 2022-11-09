The Border Mail
Daughter cries, blows kisses to mum in court after scissors stabbing

By Wodonga Court
Updated November 9 2022 - 2:23pm, first published 2:00pm
Karlie Senior stabbed her mum with scissors and immediately apologised.

A woman who stabbed her mother with a pair of scissors has exchanged words of love for her victim in court.

