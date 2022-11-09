PICCOLO Pod will pour its last drinks in Albury CBD on Friday.
After almost seven years, Piccolo Pod will stop operating from its Stanley Street site.
The Piccolo Pod venture started in a shipping container in Junction Place in the heart of Wodonga during late 2014.
Since then it had opened sites at Stanley Street and Albury Wodonga Regional Cancer Centre before Piccolo Pod Killara joined the fold in late 2019.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Piccolo Pod owner Shane Way said it was time for a change and to prioritise family.
"We've had a great seven years at Stanley Street and we'd like to thank all of our regular customers," he said.
Mr Way commended manager Shelby Naylor and all of the staff who have worked at the Albury Pod over the past years.
He said Shelby would now work from the Junction Place site.
New operators will take over the Stanley Street business from next week.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.