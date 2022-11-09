Wodonga search twice found marijuana, ice, Tasers, in man's car

A Wodonga man caught with a large amount of ice and marijuana in his vehicle was again caught with drugs while on bail.
Reece Appleby has been ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid community work after his offending, the most recent of which occurred on Thursday last week.
The father-of-two, who has a criminal history dating back to the 1990s, had his car searched by Wodonga police about 3.40pm last Thursday.
He was evasive after a Holden Barina he was driving was stopped on Osborne Street.
A search found 5.1 grams of ice in three bags, two empty deal bags, 40 grams of marijuana, a Taser and an ice pipe.
A search of his London Road home found a further small amount of marijuana.
He was taken into custody following Thursday's vehicle intercept.
Appleby had been on bail for similar offending on Marshall Street on September 30.
Police stopped his black Holden V8 about 3.30pm and the 47-year-old began to sweat.
A Taser, 156 grams of marijuana, scales, four grams of ice, zip lock bags and medication were found during a search.
Lawyer Amanda Meagher said her client had moved to the area from Queensland to be closer to his two daughters.
She said the qualified butcher had been unable to get work and had been using ice and marijuana since his mother's death four years ago.
Magistrate Ian Watkins said he had been caught with an "awful lot of methamphetamine for personal use".
"One wonders where he got the money from to be able to purchase it, given the market rate of methamphetamine," he said.
Ms Meagher said her client had received a substantial inheritance.
Mr Watkins told Appleby that while his criminal history dated back a long time, it was limited.
He ordered Appleby undertake 100 hours of unpaid work over 18 months and urged him to avoid people linked to drugs before releasing him from custody this week.
