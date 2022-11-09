The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Wodonga search twice found marijuana, ice, Tasers, in man's car

By Wodonga Court
November 10 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wodonga search twice found marijuana, ice, Tasers, in man's car

A Wodonga man caught with a large amount of ice and marijuana in his vehicle was again caught with drugs while on bail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.