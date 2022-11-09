Incoming Wangaratta City division one men's coach Raff Molinaro sure knows a thing or two about how the club ticks.
He took his formative footballing steps in red and black, progressing from Miniroos right up to senior men's at Wangaratta.
More recently, Molinaro dipped his toe into the coaching pool - and to say he began with a bang would be a severe understatement.
He steered Wangaratta's division two men's side to a grand final during his first season in charge, and though September's big dance didn't quite bear the desired results, it's fairly evident Molinaro has plenty in his playbook.
"It's a new challenge for me, as I only got into coaching last year," he said.
"I really enjoyed it with the division two and have been learning a lot as I go.
"It's amazing the support you get around the club, everyone's willing to have a chat with you, and I'm always willing to take new ideas on board.
"Last season was a great opportunity to take on everything that I've learnt as a player.
"Talking to coaches when I was a player, training sessions; things I thought worked and things that didn't. I've been able to take all that on board, different playing styles.
"Just talking to players in general and using that to form my own tactics and formations or how I see a team playing the game."
Molinaro has been a part of a number of fearsome Wangaratta lineups in the past decade or so, including City's 2015 division one men's squad which downed Myrtleford in the grand final.
He's familiar with the high standard of play ingrained at the Devils, and the current playing base he now gains control of is certainly capable of scaling great heights.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A third place league finish and cup runner up in 2022, City was served well under the tutelage of departing coach Daniel Vasilevski - a factor Molinaro was quick to acknowledge.
"I think the club was lucky last year just with the amount of depth we had," he said.
"I don't think there has been a time at Wangaratta where both the div one and div two men's made the grand final in the same season.
"It's been great, especially last season, to get confidence from people inside the club but also outside of it too, just complimenting on how we play.
"Obviously the players are a big part of that, and so just developing great relationships with every one of them, and just being transparent as well.
"Being under 'Vas' last year and getting a lot from him, he was able to take me under his wing and I saw a lot through him for sure.
"Just having that young base to build with; it's not so much about reaching outwards but more about really developing what we have and making sure everyone is happy at the club, so the club in general is better off in the long run.
Casting an eye to next season already, Molinaro has enlisted the help of Austin Stone as fitness coach for pre-season, while Terry Masters has signed on as assistant coach.
And he can't wait for the team to get started.
"I want to leave my own fingerprint on the div one men," Molinaro said.
"It's going to be a delicate balance of making sure we're still up there in that top three or top two, because Albury United are always going to be strong in the league.
"We always want to be competitive and up there, but we also want to have that sustainability as a club too as that is really important - especially for Wangaratta, who loses a lot of players to the likes of Melbourne."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.