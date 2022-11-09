Wangaratta is heading back to the future after snaring its second local product this week in the Ovens and Murray Football League.
Pies' junior Murray Waite played two senior games in 2015 before moving to West Adelaide for six seasons, where he clocked up just under 50 games in an injury-interrupted stint, dogged by hip injuries.
He returned to the North East last season and played at Myrtleford.
Daniel Saunders, who spent this year at another O and M club in Corowa-Rutherglen, also signed with the Pies.
"We're rapt to get him back, being a one-pointer is always strong and he's a quality player," coach Ben Reid suggested of Waite.
The classy Waite impressed for Myrtleford, with his ability to finish off opportunities and also manufacture goals as he snared the club's most consistent award.
"He's a crafty player, we think he'll really suit the way we play, the big deck at Norm Minns (Oval) will help him, with his speed and running ability, which are his assets," Reid added.
"He's able to break away and he's got good skills, he can finish around goal, he'll bring more firepower to us."
