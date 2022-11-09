ORGANISERS of the Better Border Health rally this Sunday say the bipartisan investment announced by the NSW and Victorian premiers for an upgraded Albury hospital spurred them to "repurpose" the event.
They said rather than a show of anger for having nothing that was evident at the May rally, Border and NE residents are now in a position to demand answers as to how the $558 million committed will now be spent.
Better Border Health organiser Di Thomas on Wednesday revealed key speakers at the rally which include Border Medical Association representatives Phillip Steele and Tracey Merriman, NSW Nurses and Midwives Association member Geoff Hudson, Wodonga mayor Kev Poulton, and former Albury mayor Kevin Mack.
Cr Poulton said Wodonga councillors had "been talking in the background" about the urgency of speaking about the health issue and were "united on the fact that the community has been shortchanged".
"My job as a current civic leader is to try to remind everybody how we've ended up where we are and what we need to do together to move forward," he said.
"Nobody has seen a plan that details how the investment will be spent and we as a community should be concerned about that.
"That state governments have not revealed anything.
"I want to see the plan and I think the community want to see it too. I encourage people to attend and hear from people that this investment affects the most."
Mr Mack said he would be speaking at the rally as a former mayor of Albury, as a committee member of Better Border Health and as a concerned citizen.
"The reality for this brownfield site at Albury to get the best outcome, you're going to have to spend over a billion dollars - $500 million isn't going to cut the mustard," Mr Mack said.
"The proposition ... is bereft of detail of what that tower mentioned in their discussion is ... and how that money is going to be used.
"It's important to remain together, not divided. The only way we're going to get a result is if we have 100 thousand people in this community and including 150 thousand sitting in the catchment stand up and say we need that world-class hospital on either on a brownfield or greenfield site."
Ms Thomas said she was confident weather on Sunday for the event at Wodonga's Junction Square wouldn't keep people away.
"After the announcement we decided to repurpose the rally because there are a lot of questions about that funding," she said. "What's the plan, what will the funding deliver, how will the remainder of the project be funded and how it will be delivered in terms of impact on patients and health staff?"
