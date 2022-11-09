The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Better Border Health rally this Sunday to question state funding details

TH
By Ted Howes
Updated November 9 2022 - 8:26pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hundreds attend the Better Border Health rally at Gateway Lakes in May. Organisers hope this Sunday's rally at Wodonga's Junction Square at 10am won't be washed out by predicted showers. Picture by James Wiltshire

ORGANISERS of the Better Border Health rally this Sunday say the bipartisan investment announced by the NSW and Victorian premiers for an upgraded Albury hospital spurred them to "repurpose" the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TH

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.