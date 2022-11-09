The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

UnitingCare has launched its Christmas gift-giving appeal at Albury's SS&A

SE
By Sophie Else
November 10 2022 - 3:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UnitingCare's Rebecca Klose and SS&A Customer Service Manager Thomas Heffernan look forward to smiling faces this Christmas. Giving can be done in person or online at www.unitingvictas.org.au. Picture by Ash Smith

A Border welfare agency is calling on residents to give what they can this year to spread the Christmas cheer.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SE

Sophie Else

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.