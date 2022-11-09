A Border welfare agency is calling on residents to give what they can this year to spread the Christmas cheer.
"It's been a tough couple of years, and we see a lot of people in need," she said.
"We all know the cost-of-living pressures are rising, and families are struggling to get by."
Ms Klose said Christmas was a time when everyone wanted to feel happiness and joy.
"But for some people that is just not a reality, and they need our help putting gifts under the tree," she said.
"We are determined that no one is going to go without a gift this Christmas.
"Seeing the smiles on the faces of families and providing gifts to deserving children and young people is so rewarding."
UnitingCare is running the appeal in partnership with Albury's SS&A Club.
Ms Klose said there was a fear that people might not be able to give as much, but she praised the effort of regional businesses who had got involved.
"No one comes in for help who doesn't need it. Albury-Wodonga has been very generous," she said.
"We hope the community can be very generous again this year, despite rising living costs."
More than 60 children are already on the list for a gift, with more expected in the weeks ahead.
Ms Klose said people could choose a gift tag from the tree at the SS&A and then return a gift unwrapped
Gifts are given to children 17 and under.
SS&A coordinator for the appeal Laura Collings said UnitingCare and the club had been working closely together for the past three years.
She said the club was proud to be able to make a big difference in the lives of those in need.
"It may seem like a small thing, but it adds up really quickly," she said.
"It's lovely to know when some children wake up on Christmas morning that they didn't miss out."
Ms Collings said the aim was about making sure children didn't feel unnoticed.
"I think that everyone will take a tag," she said.
"Maybe they won't take two or three tags, but that one tag makes a difference. It doesn't have to be big and expensive, but it's that heartwarming experience for the child to feel extra special."
Wodonga's New Life Chapel will have a gift-giving service on December 4.
