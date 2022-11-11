The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Governments geared to vote winning, not doing what's right

By Letters to the Editor
Updated November 11 2022 - 2:24pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"After 24 years of dealing with the Vic state and federal governments, I finally realised that governments here operate on the basis of gaining power and staying in power," one reader says. Picture by Shutterstock

Parties value votes, not rights

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.