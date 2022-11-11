YOUR SAY: Governments geared to vote winning, not doing what's right

While the nuclear industry and some politicians are pushing nuclear, the Gencost report, produced by the CSIRO and the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) concludes that small modular reactors (SMRs) are at least a decade away from viability "given the technology's commercial immaturity and high cost". The report estimated that an SMR would cost $16,000 per kilowatt hour, 50-100 per cent more than traditional large reactors. On the other hand renewables come in at less than $2000 per kWh even after allowing for new transmission and battery storage costs and will become cheaper. However it is accepted that in the short term transition costs will go up.

