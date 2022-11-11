YOUR SAY: Governments geared to vote winning, not doing what's right

After 24 years of dealing with the Vic state and federal governments, I finally realised that governments here operate on the basis of gaining power and staying in power.
Virtually everything they do is geared to vote winning - not acting in the interests of the most vulnerable constituents.
They don't care if people are sleeping in the street in 40 degrees heat or on the footpath when it's 8C and raining (I've witnessed this).
This just happens to be a breach of article 25 of the United Nations declaration of human rights which this country is not only a signatory to but took part in their very creation.
Just think about this; any large company would carefully scrutinise any applicant for a high ranking job. The current electoral system doesn't do this. Why has it never changed since the constitution was written?
IN OTHER NEWS:
I have been following opinion pieces in letters to the editor. In particular the pro-nuclear and anti-renewables views of Messrs Drew, Lindner and Macilwain. They make their own calculations to support their assertions that nuclear and fossil fuel (gas) are the way to go, despite all the scientific evidence to the contrary.
While the nuclear industry and some politicians are pushing nuclear, the Gencost report, produced by the CSIRO and the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) concludes that small modular reactors (SMRs) are at least a decade away from viability "given the technology's commercial immaturity and high cost". The report estimated that an SMR would cost $16,000 per kilowatt hour, 50-100 per cent more than traditional large reactors. On the other hand renewables come in at less than $2000 per kWh even after allowing for new transmission and battery storage costs and will become cheaper. However it is accepted that in the short term transition costs will go up.
In 2021-22 federal and state government subsidies to the fossil fuel industry were $11.6 billion. The fossil fuel industry has benefited and is still benefiting, from obscene amounts of taxpayer money.
Australia will have to spend billions to transition to renewable energy but there is no alternative. Transitioning to renewable energy is a given, it will happen, there is no alternative. The sooner we do it the cheaper it will be, the better for us and the planet.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.