Cricket Albury Wodonga rep sides win Riverina Championships

By Liam Nash
Updated November 9 2022 - 3:38pm, first published 12:18pm
Cricket Albury Wodonga's under-16 reps claimed the Colston/Scammell shield.

Cricket Albury Wodonga's Murray representative sides have dominated the Riverina Championship scene, rolling the competition in both under-16 and under-18 grades this week.

