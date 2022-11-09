Cricket Albury Wodonga's Murray representative sides have dominated the Riverina Championship scene, rolling the competition in both under-16 and under-18 grades this week.
The younger of the teams collected the Colston/Scammell Shield following a clean sweep across all three days of play.
Coached by Aaron Hoskin, the budding brigade exerted total dominance, winning each of their matchups against Murrumbidgee, Southern and Northern Riverina.
Hoskin said he was rapt with how the youngsters conducted themselves.
"Throughout the whole carnival I think everyone pitched in and did what they had to do," he said.
"They're a great bunch of young men, just the professionalism and how they conduct themselves on and off the field.
"I think they ticked every box and really represented (our region) in high regard."
CAW blitzed Murrrumbidgee in the first match on Sunday with Hunter Hall (121 not out) starring, while the side brushed past Southern Steers with relative ease the following day.
A dramatic final match was underpinned by clutch batting performances by skipper Jay Lavis (69) and Baxter Wilson (49), who stood up when they found themselves at 4/30 as Northern Riverina held all the chips.
The duo piled on 120 runs for the fifth wicket, and swung momentum back in CAW's favour to finish the innings with 243 runs to defend.
Smart batting had North Riverina needing 30 runs from 30 balls with four batters remaining, until Oliver Burrell ripped through with three wickets in an over to pull the rug from the beneath the opposition.
Hoskin praised his charges for mucking in when things got tough.
"They did what they did, batted with flair and still looked for singles and hit the bad balls," he said.
"It was really exciting to watch.
"Considering we only bowled 30 overs in the first two days out of a 50 over match, I thought it would be good to see how they would respond if they did have to bowl the full overs, and they did really well."
Meanwhile, the CAW under-18s clinched the Graham Gorrel Cup in emphatic fashion.
Squaring off against Murrumbidgee/Northern Riverina in a two match series, the side mentored by Lavington gun Chris Galvin were in impressive form throughout both.
Game one saw CAW Murray post 204, thanks to sparkling knocks from Oscar Lyons (54) and Phoenix Gothard (40).
It was carnage with the ball as James Smith and Jordy Wells tore through the combine, taking 3-12 and 4-11 respectively to kill the match early.
Game two was much closer with Will Ashton and Gothard crafting important knocks to carry CAW Murray through to 160.
On the chase, Murrumbidgee/Northern Riverina would ultimately fall short around the 100-run mark, with Gothards' efforts with the bat enough to see him crowned player of the tournament.
