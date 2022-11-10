The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Yarrawonga drinker argues he was scared because officers weren't wearing face masks

By Local News
November 10 2022 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
'No masks' is no defence for drinker who refused to give breath test

A drunken driver breath tested during a COVID lockdown has failed to have a charge overturned during a court appearance on health and safety grounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.