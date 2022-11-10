'No masks' is no defence for drinker who refused to give breath test

A drunken driver breath tested during a COVID lockdown has failed to have a charge overturned during a court appearance on health and safety grounds.
Shane David Wilson appeared heavily intoxicated in the early hours of May 9, 2020, when he was spoken to by police after being intercepted at Yarrawonga.
Police were so concerned by his presentation they took his keys off him to prevent him from driving.
The Yarrawonga man undertook an initial alcohol test and was required to undergo an evidentiary test, but refused.
Police warned him of the consequences, but he again refused.
The refusal led to him being charged.
Wilson tried to contest the breath test refusal charge in the Wangaratta Magistrates Court.
He recently told magistrate Ian Watkins the two police officers involved in the vehicle intercept had "no PPE gear whatsoever".
"I felt scared for my health," he said.
The magistrate said "that may be a mitigation but I don't think it's a defence for you Mr Wilson".
Sergeant Stewart Pritchard said despite the concerns raised in court, Wilson had others in the vehicle, made no moves to cover his face and was not wearing a face mask.
Sergeant Pritchard said there were no face mask requirements at the time of the incident and said claims of COVID-19 concerns were believed to be "a recent invention".
"He's highly intoxicated, there's other people in the vehicle," the officer noted.
Wilson told the court he was uncomfortable, said police were unprofessional, and said he feared coronavirus exposure.
When told none of that was a legal excuse, Wilson said "I just wish to get what's coming to me" and entered a guilty plea.
The court heard he had impaired driving priors in 2019, 2016 and 2007.
Mr Watkins fined the disability pensioner $600 with $87 in costs.
He cancelled Wilson's licence for four years, which was the mandatory minimum period.
