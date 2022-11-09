You've heard of rooms with a view, but for a lover of sport, this takes the cake.
Wodonga man Rowan Evans, a massive cricket fan, has won a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend the T20 World Cup final at the MCG and sleep at the venue after the match in a custom-built suite on Sunday night.
The industrial supplies salesman heard about the promotion, run by accommodation website booking.com, on the radio while driving home from work last week and tried his luck.
In order to secure the room, dubbed the Unforgettable Legends Lounge, Mr Evans had to be the first person to book it online when it went live to the public at 9am on Monday.
A corporate box at the MCG has been converted into a bedroom as a one-off for the World Cup final.
Mr Evans, who is taking his wife Regan with him, won't just get to stay the night at the iconic stadium on Sunday, but will have his own masseuse for a pre-game massage, on-demand bartender, a personal chef to cook a three-course meal, as well as a collection of signed cricket memorabilia and the opportunity to meet some stars of the sport.
If that wasn't enough, Mr Evans has also been invited to have breakfast on the hallowed turf the morning after the game.
"They've decked out one of the corporate boxes, I think it's in the Great Southern Stand. It's a one-off, they're pulling it down after the final," he said.
"We get to stay in the room and watch the game from there.
"I knocked off work last Thursday and had the radio on in the car and I heard them talking about the ultimate cricket prize and I thought I'd give it a try.
"The room went to the first person to get it booked at 9am last Friday.
"I'd recently been to Tassie and had all my details logged in, so I just had to hit the book button. I started at 8.58am and just kept clicking and I jagged it.
"It was a massive shock to me."
However, with 10 to 25 millimetres of rain forecast for Melbourne on Sunday, there's a chance Mr Evans' could even have the arena to himself for the night.
"If the cricket gets washed out on Sunday night, they'll play it on Monday night, so I could potentially be staying there on Sunday night with no one in the whole ground," he laughed.
"My son is spewing because he wanted to come with me, but he's only 17 and the rules are restricted to 18 years and over.
"I sent a text out to a few mates when I won and they couldn't believe it.
"There will definitely be plenty of people jealous of it."
Mr Evans previously played cricket on the Border for Belvoir, New City and Brocklesby.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
