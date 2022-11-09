The Crisp siblings have passionately spoken of their love for Myrtleford, but admit the time is right for change after joining Noosa Tigers.
Cal and Ryan will play in the club's third season in the QAFL.
"Absolutely, you want nothing but success for the club, they put their blood, sweat and tears into everything, from the players down to the volunteers, so it's always tough to leave," older brother Cal offered.
At 201cms, he formed the league's biggest ruck combination with co-coach Dawson Simpson.
Cal played seniors for the Saints in 2015-16, but had moved to Bendigo for university in the second year.
This year was his first back, but Ryan has been a mainstay in defence, tackling the league's array of gun forwards.
"Absolutely it was, just how much my family's had to do with the club," he replied when asked how difficult the decision was to leave.
The tight-knit pair admit it was a lifestyle decision.
"We've got family up there, our cousins have grown up there, that makes the move easier, I get along with him fairly well, so I know I'll get along with all his mates," Ryan reasoned.
Both boys have vowed to return.
"One-hundred per cent, the heart always wants to go back and play for your home club, I'll be wearing the red, white and black again," Cal declared.
The duo will leave just after Christmas.
"It's not a goodbye, it's see you later," Ryan revealed.
It's not a goodbye, it's see you later. One of my life goals is to get my name on the locker under No. 6 like dad and pa.- Ryan Crisp
"One of my life goals is to get my name on the locker under No. 6 like dad (Mathew) and pa (late grandfather Bob Crisp), I think I'm 18 games short of 100, so I'll be back for that."
