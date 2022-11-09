The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Cal and Ryan Crisp have left Myrtleford to join Noosa Tigers in QAFL

Andrew Moir
By Andrew Moir
Updated November 9 2022 - 1:50pm, first published 12:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Crisp (centre) is congratulated by Dawson Simpson. The Saints will be without Crisp next year as he moves to Queensland.

The Crisp siblings have passionately spoken of their love for Myrtleford, but admit the time is right for change after joining Noosa Tigers.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Moir

Andrew Moir

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.