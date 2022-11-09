Ryan Eyers is gearing up for the biggest season of his football career.
The 19-year-old is dreaming of hearing his name called out in the AFL Draft after a strong campaign with the Murray Bushrangers.
Eyers, who represented the Allies at the National Championships, also played in the Young Guns series and has flourished since moving out of the ruck to play at centre half-back.
"With wanting to get drafted being my main goal, playing ruck probably wasn't going to work just because I'm not tall enough to play there at AFL level," Eyers said.
They swung me to centre half-back and I had one of my better seasons.
"It was very new for me; I'd only played a handful of games, tops, throughout my entire junior career in that position but I adapted to it pretty quickly.
"You've just got to have the confidence, listen to your coaches and take their advice.
"It was something I tried to pick up relatively quickly and I was happy with how I went."
Eyers played all 13 games for the Bushies and was named in their best seven times.
"They've got some amazing coaches there who have helped me a lot," he said.
"Mark Brown, Justin McMahon, Mick Wilson... I could name a lot more but they're all there because their main interest is trying to develop kids into the best footballers and the best people they can.
"You've got a great support network and great coaching there so it's definitely been something over the last couple of years that has helped shape me into the player and person I am today.
"I feel like I'm a lot more rounded now.
"It's a great environment and you hear that when you speak to anyone who's been through the program.
"Having Peter German at Corowa, that was good as well because he's such a highly-respected coach."
Saying 'yes' to footy means saying 'no' to lots of life's other pleasures but Eyers' focus has never wavered.
"Playing AFL footy is a lot of kids' dreams and it's certainly a goal of mine," he said.
"It's been a lot of years of hard work: going for runs when everyone else is out with mates or playing footy on Sunday when your mates are out.
"Even the last few years, your mates are out at the pub on Saturday night and you might have a game on Sunday or you might have played on Saturday and you've got to recover right.
"But that's something I'm happy to do because I know that's where I want to get to.
"Some people would struggle with that but you've got to sacrifice stuff.
"I find it quite easy because I'm determined and that's what I want to do.
"If it was to happen, it would be a dream come true.
"Anyone who's got a goal or a dream, you'd do anything to try to achieve that.
"I haven't found it difficult at all to sacrifice those few little things.
"Whether I make it or not, I'll look back and be happy with the decisions I made."
COVID denied Eyers the chance to attend the Draft Combine last year and he did his best to make up for lost time.
"I was disappointed about not getting that last opportunity to show myself so it was nice to be able to do it this year," he said.
"It's certainly a different experience, pretty eerie, you get in there and it's all silent and everyone's watching you.
"At the start, you get really nervous, you've got butterflies in your chest but once you get out there, you've just got to try your best.
"Half of it is them watching you to see how much effort you're putting in.
"Your test results may not be the best but part of it is them seeing you're having a crack."
Eyers is prepared for whatever the next few weeks and months may hold.
"To reach the highest level would be a dream come true and it's something I've worked towards," he said.
"But you've got to have a Plan B in place, so I've been accepted down to uni in Geelong and I've spoken to Geelong VFL.
"If not (AFL), that's what it will be, and I'll still have a crack next year at trying to play some good footy in Geelong's VFL side.
"There's a lot more mature age players getting picked up these days so you've just got to look for the opportunities that come, whether it be now or in the next few years."
