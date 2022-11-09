The Border Mail
Home/Sport/AFL

Ryan Eyers to play VFL for Geelong if he's not picked up in the AFL Draft

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated November 9 2022 - 5:47pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Eyers was put through his paces at the AFL Draft Combine having played for the Murray Bushrangers, Corowa-Rutherglen and the Allies during an action-packed 2022. Picture by Martin Keep/AFL Photos

Ryan Eyers is gearing up for the biggest season of his football career.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.