Albury and Wodonga RSL sub branches busy selling poppies and badges ahead of Remembrance Day

Beau Greenway
By Beau Greenway
November 10 2022 - 3:30am
Albury RSL sub branch president Graham Docksey with the hundreds of poppies and badges to be sold across the Border city for Remembrance Day. Picture by Mark Jesser

The Border's RSL sub branches are prepared to host Remembrance Day services without COVID restrictions for the first time since 2019 on Friday.

