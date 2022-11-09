The Border's RSL sub branches are prepared to host Remembrance Day services without COVID restrictions for the first time since 2019 on Friday.
Those wishing to attend should be seated by 10.15am for a 10.30am start.
Albury RSL sub branch president Graham Docksey said the conflict in Ukraine would be at the front of people's mind this year.
"We've had a service every year. You can take the easy way out and say COVID stopped us, but we've been committed to what we do for the community and that is Remembrance Day and Anzac Day," he said.
"We're here to serve the community and our veteran community in particular.
"This year has been good because there's been no restrictions on the movement of soldiers.
"They've done a great job because people are attracted to a uniform and they understand what it's all about."
Mr Docksey said Albury RSL treasurer Jan Francis and her husband Noel had put in a power of work over recent weeks to prepare boxes of poppies and badges to be sold at 13 different spots across the city.
"We'll have our sitters out at locations in Albury, Lavington and Thurgoona and they will be supported by a soldier at each of those locations," he said.
Wodonga's Remembrance Day service will be held at Woodland Grove from 10.45am, with attendees asked to arrive at 10.30am.
"Hopefully the rain behaves for it," Wodonga RSL president Jamie Wolf said.
Wodonga RSL volunteers have been busy selling poppies and badges in the Border city this week.
For more than 100 years, the Poppy Appeal has raised funds used by the RSL to support veterans and their families when in need.
I like to tell the stories of great people in our communities. Email: beau.greenway@austcommunitymedia.com.au
