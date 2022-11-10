SHOW UP
HotHouse Theatre presents All The Shining Lights, a story about courage and wisdom. It follows Charli and John and an aeroplane - one young, one old, all lost. Charli is bold, headstrong and desperate to soar over the hurdles life throws in her way. John is old, bitter and afraid. The Uiver is an aeroplane caught up in a storm with no map, no guide, and nowhere to land. At a time when so much of the world feels lost and adrift, Charli flies into John's room at Sunset Oaks and into his heart. Together they unlock the dramatic rescue of the Uiver plane.
LISTEN UP
Coal Miner's Daughter, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, November 12, 7.30pm
Multi-award-winning, look-alike songstress, Amber Joy Poulton, leads this sensational production filled with traditional and contemporary hits and stories of inspirational pioneer and superstar Loretta Lynn. Weaving anecdotes and comedy through a traditional and contemporary catalogue of hits, this show will appeal to a broad base. Coal Miner's Daughter includes Lizzie Moore as Patsy Cline and Denis Surmon as Conway Twitty.
SING UP
La Cenerentola, Oxley Shire Hall, Saturday, November 12, 2pm
Lyster Opera returns to the stage with Rossini's hilarious take on the Cinderella story, La Cenerentola. Considered by many to have some of opera's finest writing for solo voice and ensembles, La Cenerentola takes the famous story in many directions. Mistaken identities and reworked characters are woven into the narrative before the inevitable happy ending.
BUZZ UP
Pollinator Week, Beechworth Honey, Saturday, November 12, and Sunday, November 13, 10am to 3pm
Beechworth Honey is opening Bee School during Pollinator Week (November 12-20). Events include historic archive exploration, kids' activities, candle making displays (November 19-20), honey tasting, Australian Pollinator Count and live hive talks.
PICK UP
Beechworth Berries, 46 Reids Way, Wooragee, Saturday, November 12, and Sunday, November 13, 9am to 4pm
I see red, I see red, I see red! Spring strawberries are in season. You can pick your own at Beechworth Berries, daily 9am to 4pm. You can turn up rain, hail or shine because there will be berries under cover as well as outside.
ACT UP
Spider's Web - Agatha Christie, Jindera School of Arts Hall, Saturday, November 12, 1pm and 7.30pm
Jindera Theatrical Society presents Agatha Christie's Spider's Web. This critically-acclaimed comedy thriller ran for 774 consecutive performances in London after its debut. Proceeds from the show go towards a new multi-purpose hall at Jindera.
